England’s Leach to miss remaining three India Tests

NEW DELHI: England spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the remaining three Tests against India with a left knee injury, the country’s cricket board said Sunday.

The series is level at 1-1 after two matches and will resume in Rajkot for the third Test starting Thursday.

“Leach sustained the injury during England’s first Test victory in Hyderabad and missed the second Test,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

“England will not be calling up a replacement,” it added.

England, led by Ben Stokes, won the opener to hand the hosts just their fourth loss at home since 2013 but Rohit Sharma’s team bounced back in the next match with a 106-run victory.

The series concludes with Tests in Ranchi starting February 23 and Dharamsala from March 7.

England is currently in Abu Dhabi, where the 32-year-old Somerset spinner will fly home from, said the ECB.

“Leach will work closely with the England and Somerset medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation,” it added.