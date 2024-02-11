AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IMF's Georgieva says she's confident on global economic outlook despite uncertainties

Reuters Published February 11, 2024 Updated February 11, 2024 02:08pm

DUBAI: The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, said on Sunday she was confident about the economic outlook despite uncertainties around war and geopolitics as the global economy has remained resilient.

In a speech at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Georgieva said the IMF would publish a paper on Monday that shows phasing out explicit energy subsidies could save $336 billion in the Middle East, equivalent to the economies of Iraq and Libya combined.

She added that in addition to savings, eliminating regressive energy subsidies "discourages pollution, and helps improve social spending," in a copy of the speech published on the IMF website.

In its latest regional economic update published last month, the IMF revised its GDP growth forecast for the Middle East and North Africa region downwards to 2.9% this year, due in part to short term oil production cuts.

IMF chief praises Pakistani authorities for maintaining economic stability

"While uncertainties are still high, we can be a bit more confident about the economic outlook, because the global economy has been surprisingly resilient," she said in the speech. Speaking about the conflict in Gaza, Georgieva warned of widening consequences.

"This exceptionally uncertain moment compounds the challenges of economies that are still recovering from previous shocks. And further widening of the conflict would aggravate the economic harm," she said.

Kristalina Georgieva MENA International Monetary fund GDP growth

Comments

200 characters

IMF's Georgieva says she's confident on global economic outlook despite uncertainties

PTI chairman says his party will form govts in Centre, KP and Punjab

Global statements on polls: FO expresses surprise over ‘negative tone’

COG unveils its initial findings on general polls

MQM-P delegation will meet PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif today

eFBR portal to be used: FMCG supply chain required to register systems

KE seeks PD’s support for early approval of Indicative Generation Plan

Benjamin Netanyahu pledges 'safe passage' for Rafah civilians

ECC directs officials to look into G-B wheat issue

New customs’ values on playing cards determined

Read more stories