AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MQM-P delegation will meet PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif today

  • A delegation of MQM-P leaders headed by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui is in Lahore and will meet PML-N leadership at Raiwind
BR Web Desk Published February 11, 2024 Updated February 11, 2024 10:54am

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) will meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in Lahore today, the party leader Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Sunday.

"A delegation of MQM leaders headed by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will meet Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif," she said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

According to her, the delegation will visit Raiwind at 11:30 AM on Sunday.

The former Prime Minister and current President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Shehbaz Sharif, along with Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and other party leaders will be present during the meeting.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif, earlier this week, extended an invitation to all political parties to unite and establish a coalition government.

Sharif asserted that the PML-N had secured the highest number of seats in the elections, positioning itself as the "single-largest party."

To build an alliance, he entrusted his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, with the responsibility of engaging with the heads of PPP, JUI-F, and MQM-P.

Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday met with former President Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore. Shehbaz Sharif conveyed Nawaz Sharif’s message on forming a coalition government.

The two leaders met at the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s house. Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also present during the meeting.

On this occasion, both parties agreed to work together and hold meetings for government formation.

Nawaz Sharif PMLN MQMP 2024 general elections General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

MQM-P delegation will meet PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif today

PTI chairman says his party will form govts in Centre, KP and Punjab

Global statements on polls: FO expresses surprise over ‘negative tone’

COG unveils its initial findings on general polls

eFBR portal to be used: FMCG supply chain required to register systems

KE seeks PD’s support for early approval of Indicative Generation Plan

ECC directs officials to look into G-B wheat issue

New customs’ values on playing cards determined

Nation went to the polls despite security challenges: PM

PRR project: World Bank accepts govt request

Read more stories