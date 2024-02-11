MQM-P delegation will meet PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif today

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) will meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in Lahore today, the party leader Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Sunday.

"A delegation of MQM leaders headed by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will meet Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif," she said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

According to her, the delegation will visit Raiwind at 11:30 AM on Sunday.

The former Prime Minister and current President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Shehbaz Sharif, along with Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and other party leaders will be present during the meeting.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif, earlier this week, extended an invitation to all political parties to unite and establish a coalition government.

Sharif asserted that the PML-N had secured the highest number of seats in the elections, positioning itself as the "single-largest party."

To build an alliance, he entrusted his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, with the responsibility of engaging with the heads of PPP, JUI-F, and MQM-P.

Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday met with former President Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore. Shehbaz Sharif conveyed Nawaz Sharif’s message on forming a coalition government.

The two leaders met at the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s house. Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also present during the meeting.

On this occasion, both parties agreed to work together and hold meetings for government formation.