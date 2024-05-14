AIRLINK 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
Pakistan

Attorney general denies allegations of interference in judicial affairs

  • Mansoor Usman Awan says no officer of the security establishment has directly contacted any judge or interfered in judicial matters
BR Web Desk Published May 14, 2024 Updated May 14, 2024 05:44pm

Pakistan’s Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan rejected on Tuesday allegations that the government or any other state institution interfered with judicial proceedings, Aaj News reported.

During a press conference in the capital, Awan said that the judges’ recent letter has created the impression that judicial matters are being interfered with.

“As far as I know, no officer of the security establishment has directly contacted any judge or interfered in judicial matters,” the attorney general stated.

The contact was conducted via the attorney general’s Office due to the delicate nature of the subject matter, which involved security issues, he said.

In March, IHC judges including Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz wrote a letter to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) seeking guidance on the interference of intelligent agencies in judicial functions.

IHC judges’ letter: SC urges govt action on alleged interference in judicial matters

Later, the Supreme Court took suo motu on a letter of the IHC judges of interference and intimidation by the operatives of intelligence agencies in judicial work.

To discuss the issue, the Lahore High Court and IHC also held Full Court meetings in their respective courts. The IHC judges unanimously decided to give an institutional response in case of any such meddling in their judicial work in the future.

According to the attorney general’s presser today, Pakistan has been facing issues for the past 45 years that require communication between different institutions.

IHC judges’ letter: PTI rejects proposed probe commission

He explained the government’s position on the letter, saying that we have asked the judiciary for surveillance-related briefings to be conducted in-camera.

Awan stressed that this can not be considered an interference with court proceedings.

He clarified that the states have certain sensitive issues that are not appropriate for public discussion.

He emphasized, “I don’t think the government or any institution can interfere with the judiciary’s constitutional work.”

I would like the media to examine the letter that is available on social media in order to determine what is impeding the judicial process, Awan said.

Comments

200 characters
Timmy May 14, 2024 05:45pm
It’s obvious Attorney General is living on Mars .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Maqbool May 14, 2024 06:02pm
So the Judges lied ?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU May 14, 2024 07:58pm
A letter on social media has legal acceptance? Media can quote it as valid news? AG has complicated it further, obviously has been advised by a very unprofessional individual. Urgency is in air again.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

