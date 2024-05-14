AIRLINK 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.16%)
DFML 32.53 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (8.07%)
DGKC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
FCCL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
FFBL 33.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.88%)
FFL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.56%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.24%)
HUBC 137.34 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.74%)
KEL 4.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
OGDC 139.75 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (3.67%)
PAEL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
PIAA 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
PIBTL 6.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 125.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.68%)
PRL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
PTC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
SEARL 61.85 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.74%)
SNGP 72.98 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.44%)
SSGC 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.57%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,806 Increased By 81.8 (1.06%)
BR30 25,828 Increased By 227.1 (0.89%)
KSE100 74,531 Increased By 732.1 (0.99%)
KSE30 23,954 Increased By 330.7 (1.4%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China warns new US tariffs will ‘severely affect’ relations

AFP Published 14 May, 2024 05:08pm

BEIJING: Beijing on Tuesday warned new US tariffs on $18 billion worth of imports from China would “severely affect” relations between the two countries.

“This will severely affect the atmosphere for bilateral cooperation,” China’s commerce ministry said in a statement.

Beijing called on the US to “immediately rectify its mistaken actions and cancel the additional tariff measures against China”.

The White House said Tuesday it was hiking tariffs on $18 billion worth of imports from China, targeting strategic sectors like electric vehicles, batteries, steel and critical minerals.

‘Significant’ Chinese response to US tariffs possible: Yellen

The decision comes as President Joe Biden gears up for a re-run of his 2020 contest with Republican rival Donald Trump in November’s election, with officials criticizing Trump’s record on trade as they made the announcement.

The tariff rate on EVs is set to quadruple to 100 percent this year while the one for semiconductors will surge from 25 percent to 50 percent by next year, said the White House.

This follows a review of tariffs imposed during a trade war between Washington and Beijing, during which then president Trump introduced levies on some $300 billion in goods from China.

The so-called Section 301 investigation was the primary tool the Trump administration used to justify tariffs, and the US Trade Representative is required to look into the impact of the levies after four years.

Reacting to the announcement, Beijing said it “resolutely opposes this and makes stern representations”.

Washington, it said, was “politicizing and instrumentalising economic and trade issues, in a typical case of political manipulation”.

“China expresses its strong dissatisfaction with this,” the commerce ministry said.

The 301 tariffs, it added, are “not in line with the spirit of the consensus reached by the two heads of state”, referring to a meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping and Biden last year.

“China will take resolute measures to defend its own rights and interests,” it pledged.

China United States White House US tariff

Comments

200 characters

China warns new US tariffs will ‘severely affect’ relations

Barring ‘strategic entities’, Pakistan to pursue privatisation of all SOEs: PM Shehbaz

Rupee stable against US dollar

KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 730-point gain

NAB amendments case: SC allows Imran Khan to appear via video-link

Fast Cables IPO: funds to be used for capacity expansion, says MD

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates on almost all products

Attorney general denies allegations of interference in judicial affairs

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Oil dips as US data suggests inflation stickier than expected

Read more stories