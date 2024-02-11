AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 11 Feb, 2024 05:35am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday, (February 10, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 09-02-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        20,500        235        20,735        20,735          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           21,970        252        22,222        22,222          NIL
===========================================================================

