Feb 11, 2024
Markets

Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained firm and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst ...
Recorder Report Published 11 Feb, 2024

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained firm and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman reported that prices remained steady with slight fluctuations. In Sindh, and Punjab cotton prices were in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund.

Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 8,000 and Rs 9,500 per 40 kg, while in Balochistan, cotton prices ranged from Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate for cotton remained stable at Rs 20,500 per maund. Moreover, polyester fiber was available in the market at Rs 365 per kg.

Despite the challenges posed by low trading volume, the market maintained its firm stance, reflecting stability in cotton prices in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

