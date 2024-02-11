KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR19.619 billion and the number of lots traded was 20,566.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR8.807 billion, followed by Crude Oil (PKR 3.221 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.670 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.719 billion), Silver (PKR 928.145 million), NSDQ 100 (PKR 767.674 million), DJ (PKR 487.126million), Natural Gas (PKR 337.548 million), Japan Equity (PKR 246.558 million), Palladium (PKR 221.502million), Copper (PKR 92.558 million), SP 500 (PKR 74.196 million) and Brent (PKR 44.318 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 5 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.193 million were traded.

