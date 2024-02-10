AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU agrees on looser fiscal rules to cut debt, boost investments

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2024 06:20pm

BRUSSELS: EU member states and MEPs struck a preliminary deal on Saturday to ease the bloc’s stringent fiscal rules, giving governments more time to reduce debt as well as incentives to boost public investments in climate, industrial policy and security.

The latest revamp of two-decades-old rules known as the Stability and Growth Pact came after some EU countries racked up record high debt as they increased spending to help their economies recover from the pandemic, and as the bloc announced ambitious green, industrial and defence goals.

The new rules set minimum deficit and debt reduction targets but these are less ambitious than previous figures.

EU states, parliament seek to seal deal on spending rules

“At a time of significant economic and geopolitical challenge, the new rules will allow us to address today’s new realities and give EU member states clarity and predictability on their fiscal policies for the years ahead,” European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement.

“These rules will improve the sustainability of public finances and promote sustainable growth by incentivising investment and reforms,” he said.

Commenting on the deal, MEP Margarida Marques said: “With a case-by-case and medium-term approach, coupled with increased ownership, member states will be better equipped to prevent austerity policies.”

The revised rules allow countries with excessive borrowing to reduce their debt on average by 1% per year if it is above 90% of gross domestic product (GDP), and by 0.5% per year on average if the debt pile is between 60% and 90% of GDP.

Countries with a deficit above 3% of GDP are required to halve this to 1.5% during periods of growth, creating a safety buffer for tough times ahead.

Defence spending will be taken into account when the Commission assesses a country’s high deficit, a consideration triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The new rules give countries seven years, up from four previously, to cut debt and deficit starting from 2025.

But a member state with excess debt would not be obliged to reduce this to under 60% by the end of the period of the seven years, as long as it is on a plausible downward path.

EU countries and European Parliament will need to formally endorse the preliminary deal reached by the negotiators on Saturday before it can take effect next year

The deal on Saturday was reached by negotiators from the EU Council of Ministers and the European Parliament. They need to formally endorse the preliminary deal before it can take effect next year.

European Union investments debts

Comments

200 characters

EU agrees on looser fiscal rules to cut debt, boost investments

X faces nationwide disruption amid political turmoil: NetBlocks

National Democratic Movement chairman injured in firing in North Waziristan

Govt approves BridgeStart to facilitate Pakistani startups incubation

Nawaz hints at forming PML(N)-led coalition govt

Free, unhindered participation by Pakistanis to exercise their right of vote demonstrated their commitment to democracy: COAS

Israel deploys new military AI in Gaza war

Imran would never strike deal with ‘powers that be’: PTI

Russian drone attack kills seven in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Independent winners can join any party within three days

Govt may face more economic misery if election result unclear

Read more stories