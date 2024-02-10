Gold, silver prices remain unchanged

****KARACHI: Gold and silver prices on Friday remained unchanged on the local market, traders said. Gold was traded for Rs 215,500 per tola and Rs 184,756 per 10 grams. On the world market, the precious metal was available for $ 2053 per ounce.****

Silver was selling for Rs 2,600 per tola and Rs 2,229.08 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $ 22.72 per ounce, traders said.

