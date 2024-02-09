AIRLINK 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.47%)
DFML 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
DGKC 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-4.25%)
FCCL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.44%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.64%)
FFL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.95%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
HBL 110.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.2%)
HUBC 116.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
KOSM 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.65%)
OGDC 145.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-3.44%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.17%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.36%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.72%)
PPL 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.63%)
PRL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.77%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 50.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-4.19%)
SNGP 66.43 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-4.69%)
SSGC 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.23%)
TRG 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-4.73%)
UNITY 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.86%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
BR100 6,460 Decreased By -141.6 (-2.14%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -677.9 (-2.89%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bitcoin rises 5% to highest in a month

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2024 06:24pm

LONDON: Bitcoin rose 5% on Friday to its highest in a month, marching back towards the level it reached in January on the back of optimism after the first US listed spot bitcoin exchange traded products received regulatory approval.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 5.16% to $47,667.

Crypto stocks set to start December on a high note as bitcoin hits near 19-month high

It has gained 10% this week, its most in a week since October.

Bitcoin hit a two-year high just above $49,000 in January.

bitcoin

Comments

200 characters

Bitcoin rises 5% to highest in a month

Moody’s says timely election result to reduce uncertainty in Pakistan: report

LHC bars ECP from issuing NA-128 results on Salman Akram Raja’s plea

Rupee moves higher against US dollar

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds drop as election results trickle in

Omar Ayub tells PTI supported winners to stay loyal to Imran Khan under ‘all circumstances’

Violent protests in Indian city kills two, more than 80 injured

India’s forex reserves rise to one-month high of $622.47bn

Oil heads for weekly gain as Middle East conflict rages unabated

Discos’ management: CCoP defers approval to PD proposal

Read more stories