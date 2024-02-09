Bitcoin rises 5% to highest in a month

LONDON: Bitcoin rose 5% on Friday to its highest in a month, marching back towards the level it reached in January on the back of optimism after the first US listed spot bitcoin exchange traded products received regulatory approval.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 5.16% to $47,667.

Crypto stocks set to start December on a high note as bitcoin hits near 19-month high

It has gained 10% this week, its most in a week since October.

Bitcoin hit a two-year high just above $49,000 in January.