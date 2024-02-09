AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
IT industry urges PM to insulate it against internet disruptions

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2024 03:29am

ISLAMABAD: The information technology industry has urged the government to exclude it from internet suspension.

A leading IT exporter of Pakistan, Noman Said, has lambasted the consultation-less and blanket blockage of internet services in the country due to the elections – as the IT industry has come to an abrupt and loss-making standstill. “The Internet is the lifeline, office, communications infrastructure and IT industry cannot operate without it,” he added.

Said further said that IT and ITeS services were already under a lot of pressure on account of the cost of doing business and experiencing non-competitive challenges in the exports of IT services.

Said has demanded the immediate resumption of internet services to the IT industry. He also maintained that internet service quality in the country was already in a shrinking capacity; particularly, those of data services.

He explained that no international buyer or importer would take that excuse that they needed some time leverage due to the unavailability of the internet – and, to be precise, credibility and goodwill achieved through timely delivery is everything in the IT export markets as once a client or order is gone, it is impossible to regain them.

Most of the IT professionals are working from home today due to the precarious law and order situation due to elections in the entire country; and, may have to continue work from home for a few days to come in the backdrop of political uncertainty.

Said has asked the caretaker prime minister to intervene directly as he did at the time of previous disruptions; and, advise Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to resume the internet services without wasting any time. He also asked for the support of Dr Umar Saif, Caretaker Minister of IT and Telecom (MoITT); Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and Tech Destination Pakistan administrations to ask the prime minister to issue categorical instructions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

