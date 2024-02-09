Daniyal Aziz arrested

SHAKARGARH: Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz was arrested from Shakargarh on Thursday.

The police arrested Daniyal Aziz from Saniari Morre area of the city. Police ordered him to sit with police in the patrol vehicle and shifted him to an unknown place.

Daniyal Aziz’s wife alleged that he was forcibly taken away by authorities. She said Aziz was stopped at the police gate where he was confronted by law enforcement officials.

His wife questioned the reasons behind the arrest. She claimed that not only was Aziz arrested, but he was also subjected to torture by the police.

The circumstances surrounding Daniyal Aziz’s arrest remain unclear, as authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.