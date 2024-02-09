AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
Pakistan, Russia share views on military use of AI

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2024 03:29am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia have exchanged views on cooperation in emerging technologies, particularly the military use of artificial intelligence, as the two sides held the 14th meeting of the Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group on Strategic Stability.

According to a joint statement issued here on Thursday, the 14th round of the Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group on Strategic Stability was held under the chairmanship of Additional Foreign Secretary (Arms Control and Disarmament) Mohammad Kamran Akhtar and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs SA Ryabkov in Moscow.

“The parties had an in-depth exchange of views on international security and regional stability challenges, as well as on various aspects of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation,” according to the joint statement.

It added that the two sides discussed issues related to the agenda of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly, the Conference on Disarmament, the IAEA and the OPCW.

“The issues concerning biological, space and international information security, as well as new and emerging technologies, including the military use of artificial intelligence, came under discussion at length,” it added.

It further stated that the two sides expressed satisfaction on the similarity of views on a range of issues of global strategic stability, and regional security including matters related to arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation.

It added that the two sides also expressed readiness to continue close coordination at relevant international platforms. Moreover, the importance of regular meetings of the Consultative Group was also emphasized, it added.

The two sides also agreed to hold the 15th meeting of the Group next year in Islamabad.

