AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Gucci owner Kering says profit fell 17% in 2023

AFP Published 08 Feb, 2024 12:51pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: French luxury giant Kering said Thursday its sales and net profit fell in 2023, warning its investment strategy will weigh on results this year as it refocuses its business around its flagship brand Gucci.

Kering, whose other houses include Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta, reported a 17 percent drop in net profit to 2.98 billion euros ($3.2 billion).

Sales retreated four percent to 19.57 billion euros.

Gucci opens Milan Fashion Week with De Sarno’s dressy looks for men

“In a trying year for the group, we strengthened our organization and took significant steps to further enhance the visibility and exclusivity of our Houses,” chief executive Francois-Henri Pinault said in an earnings statement.

“We are focused on revitalising Gucci, leveraging the unique blend of craftsmanship, Italian heritage, and modernity that characterises this iconic House,” he said.

At Gucci, a brand famous for its leather handbags, sales dropped six percent to 9.9 billion euros – accounting for half of Kering’s revenue.

Creations by Gucci’s new creative director Sabato de Sarno, who was appointed in January 2023, will go on sale in the coming weeks, said Kering chief financial officer Armelle Poulou.

Kering also changed Gucci’s management last year, appointing deputy CEO and Pinault confidant Jean-Francois Palus to replace Marco Bizzarri, who had led the brand since 2015.

Among other brands, Yves Saint Laurent sales were down four percent at 3.18 billion euros last year while Bottega Veneta slumped five percent to 1.6 billion euros.

Looking ahead, Kering warned that its investment strategy will weigh on the group’s full-year operating income.

“In a market environment that remains uncertain in early 2024, our continuing investments in our Houses will put pressure on our results in the short term,” Pinault said.

The company also cited “ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty”.

Gucci Kering

Comments

200 characters

Gucci owner Kering says profit fell 17% in 2023

Nation goes to the polls today

Three killed in Karachi grenade explosion

Border crossings with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed today

130,882 personnel of Army, civil armed forces deployed

FBR restructuring: IHC suspends I&ADC notification

Key issues behind low revenue identified: Cabinet concerned at ‘integrity’ of FBR board members?

MoF issues FY25 budget call circular

Baggasse-fired IPPs: Nepra allows fuel cost component

Computer monitor panels: Customs’ values on import of old, used LCD/LED fixed

International oil suppliers: New procedure for import of crude oil, other POL products

Read more stories