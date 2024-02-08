AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei leaps to 2-week high on tech stocks, yen boost

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2024 10:32am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average hit a more than two-week high on Thursday, as tech stocks followed their Wall Street peers higher and a weakening yen lifted overall sentiment.

The Nikkei rallied 1.71% to 36,738.42 by the lunch break, after rising to 36,741.87, a level last seen on Jan. 23, when the index reached a more than three-decade high of 36,984.51.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-focused startup investor SoftBank Group provided the biggest boost in terms of index points, surging 9.69% after key holding Arm forecast sales and profit exceeding the market’s expectations.

Chip-testing equipment maker and Nvidia supplier Advantest was a close second, jumping 7.08%.

Overnight, the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index climbed 1.62% to handily outperform Wall Street’s three main indexes.

The broader Topix rose 0.46%. A Topix index of growth shares rallied 0.78%, easily outpacing a 0.15% rise for value shares.

Meanwhile, a weakening yen helped to accelerate Japanese stock gains.

The currency slid as much as 0.3% against the dollar as Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said aggressive tightening is unlikely even after an exit from negative interest rate policy.

A weaker currency helps exporters by boosting the value of overseas revenue and making products more competitive.

Toyota Motor extended gains to reach a record high, and was last up 4%.

Tech stocks drag Japan’s Nikkei; Toyota and Mitsubishi jump on strong outlook

The stock has been climbing strongly since posting robust earnings on Tuesday.

“Toyota’s strategy to continue to emphasize hybrid cars seems to be winning over investors,” said Shinji Abe, an equity strategist at Daiwa Securities, adding the Nikkei would likely reach 37,000 by end-March amid stronger-than-expected earnings this season.

Financial results continued to produce outsized winners and losers, as the reporting season heads for a crescendo next Wednesday.

Suzuki Motor bucked the trend among automakers to slide 7.34% after its earnings disappointed.

Internet company DeNA slumped 12.17% to lead losses on the Nikkei.

At the other end, pharmaceuticals firm Kyowa Kirin was the biggest gainer, surging 18.14% after announcing a share buyback.

Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei leaps to 2-week high on tech stocks, yen boost

Nation goes to the polls today

Three killed in Karachi grenade explosion

Border crossings with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed today

130,882 personnel of Army, civil armed forces deployed

FBR restructuring: IHC suspends I&ADC notification

Key issues behind low revenue identified: Cabinet concerned at ‘integrity’ of FBR board members?

MoF issues FY25 budget call circular

Baggasse-fired IPPs: Nepra allows fuel cost component

Computer monitor panels: Customs’ values on import of old, used LCD/LED fixed

International oil suppliers: New procedure for import of crude oil, other POL products

Read more stories