AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-08

Investors, startups: PTBA urges SECP to update guidelines, remove procedural snags

Recorder Report Published 08 Feb, 2024 05:02am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has requested the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to regularly update its guidelines and remove procedural difficulties to facilitate all business segments.

In a letter to the SECP chairman, the PTBA said its members dealing with SECP offices nationwide were facing challenges, creating hardships for startups and investors coming to Pakistan. The letter stated that the issues go beyond timelines, penalties and technical problems on the SECP portal.

“There are now numerous things really hindering corporate growth and frustrating new investors and ventures,” the letter read.

It said time-bound digital certified copies were cumbersome for investors. Coupled with the hefty fee for physical copies, it caused difficulties for investors and shareholders. The PTBA requested rationalizing these charges by including certified copy fees in company registration costs.

Since most filings and registrations occur online, the SECP portal’s constant availability is critical. However, the portal often becomes unavailable lately, significantly delaying compliances and filings, the letter highlighted.

Furthermore, the SECP should regularly update its guidelines to inform all businesses of restrictions that may limit their initial flexibility and working directions.

While enforcing harsher penalties for non-compliance is good, it may deter greater corporatization in Pakistan if businesses view the SECP as unwelcoming, the PTBA cautioned.

Decentralizing the corporate winding-up process was also suggested. Despite easy exit/winding up applications being submittable at any SECP office, processing occurs in Lahore with long turnaround times, causing applicants to anxiously follow up repeatedly.

In conclusion, the PTBA requested the SECP chairman taken necessary steps to encourage corporatization in Pakistan by being a progressive regulator attentive to local and foreign investors’ and startups’ needs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SECP Startups Taxes FBR investments investors Pakistan Tax Bar Association PTBA

Comments

200 characters

Investors, startups: PTBA urges SECP to update guidelines, remove procedural snags

Key issues behind low revenue identified: Cabinet concerned at ‘integrity’ of FBR board members?

FBR restructuring: IHC suspends I&ADC notification

130,882 personnel of Army, civil armed forces deployed

Border crossings with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed today

Three killed in Karachi grenade explosion

Nation goes to the polls today

Violence grips country on the eve of general election

Baggasse-fired IPPs: Nepra allows fuel cost component

Computer monitor panels: Customs’ values on import of old, used LCD/LED fixed

International oil suppliers: New procedure for import of crude oil, other POL products

Read more stories