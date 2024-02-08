Jamiat Ahle Hadith supports Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Muttahida Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan on Wednesday announced its support for Abdul Aleem Khan, President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), in the General Elections 2024 on the national and provincial assembly seats.

The announcement came during a press briefing led by Dr. Allama Syed Zia Ullah Shah Bukhari, President of Muttahida Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan. Notable figures including Dr. Syed Osama Bukhari, Allama Sikandar Hayat Zaki, and Allama Hafiz Usman Shakir affirmed their solidarity in a collective statement.

The party ensures active participation in Abdul Aleem Khan’s electoral campaign with members and supporters committed to cast their votes in his favor. A statement from the party’s headquarters, Mastil Ghoray Shah Darbar, reiterates the party’s unwavering support for Abdul Aleem Khan on the polling day, scheduled for February 8.

