Zardari, Bilawal condemn terror attacks in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Former president of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari strongly condemned the terror attacks in the Pishin and QillaSaifullah areas of Balochistan.

Zardari and Bilawal expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable losses with equanimity.

They wished everyone injured in the attacks a speedy recovery.

Bilawal expressed that the planners involved in the attacks should be punished severely according to the law. Targeting innocent people is a barbaric act. The federal and Balochistan governments should expose the criminals and ensure that justice is served, Bilawal said. He further said that criminals involved in terrorism are unforgivable.

