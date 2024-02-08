AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-08

Declaring Nawaz Sharif as PM: PPP urges ECP to take notice of advertisement on newspaper front pages by PML-N

Naveed Butt Published 08 Feb, 2024 05:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take notice of the advertisement given by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as Nawaz Sharif becoming the prime minister was published on the front page of every newspaper just before 48 hours of voting.

Addressing a news conference here on Wednesday, PPP leader Palwasha Khan said, “The PML-N is using Nawaz Sharif’s self-created slogan as Prime Minister, no one becomes Prime Minister through advertisements, it is a fraud.

They want to tell the public that our affairs have been settled. We reject the declaration of victory of PML-N. The Election Commission should take notice of the advertisement given by the PML-N. The Election Commission should take notice of the advertisement given by the PML-N.”

She denounced what she perceived as attempts to prematurely declare victory, particularly citing the self-imposed slogan of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by the PML-N.

She expressed her disapproval of the shutdown of the internet, labeling it as unacceptable interference.

“We will not tolerate any attempts to steal votes,” she declared with unwavering resolve, emphasizing the party’s commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

She also highlighted instances of alleged intimidation, pointing to reported threats issued to voters by certain individuals.

“In this crucial moment, the sanctity of the electoral process must be upheld,” Palwasha Khan asserted, stressing the importance of ensuring a fair and transparent election.

Furthermore, Palwasha Khan underscored the party’s unwavering stance against any form of fraud or coercion, warning against a repeat of past grievances. “We will not accept any manipulation or bullying tactics,” she declared, urging vigilance and adherence to democratic principles.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP Nawaz Sharif ECP PMLN Palwasha Khan General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

Declaring Nawaz Sharif as PM: PPP urges ECP to take notice of advertisement on newspaper front pages by PML-N

Key issues behind low revenue identified: Cabinet concerned at ‘integrity’ of FBR board members?

FBR restructuring: IHC suspends I&ADC notification

130,882 personnel of Army, civil armed forces deployed

Border crossings with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed today

Three killed in Karachi grenade explosion

Nation goes to the polls today

Violence grips country on the eve of general election

Baggasse-fired IPPs: Nepra allows fuel cost component

Computer monitor panels: Customs’ values on import of old, used LCD/LED fixed

International oil suppliers: New procedure for import of crude oil, other POL products

Read more stories