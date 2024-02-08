Declaring Nawaz Sharif as PM: PPP urges ECP to take notice of advertisement on newspaper front pages by PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take notice of the advertisement given by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as Nawaz Sharif becoming the prime minister was published on the front page of every newspaper just before 48 hours of voting.

Addressing a news conference here on Wednesday, PPP leader Palwasha Khan said, “The PML-N is using Nawaz Sharif’s self-created slogan as Prime Minister, no one becomes Prime Minister through advertisements, it is a fraud.

They want to tell the public that our affairs have been settled. We reject the declaration of victory of PML-N. The Election Commission should take notice of the advertisement given by the PML-N. The Election Commission should take notice of the advertisement given by the PML-N.”

She denounced what she perceived as attempts to prematurely declare victory, particularly citing the self-imposed slogan of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by the PML-N.

She expressed her disapproval of the shutdown of the internet, labeling it as unacceptable interference.

“We will not tolerate any attempts to steal votes,” she declared with unwavering resolve, emphasizing the party’s commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

She also highlighted instances of alleged intimidation, pointing to reported threats issued to voters by certain individuals.

“In this crucial moment, the sanctity of the electoral process must be upheld,” Palwasha Khan asserted, stressing the importance of ensuring a fair and transparent election.

Furthermore, Palwasha Khan underscored the party’s unwavering stance against any form of fraud or coercion, warning against a repeat of past grievances. “We will not accept any manipulation or bullying tactics,” she declared, urging vigilance and adherence to democratic principles.

