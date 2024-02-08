AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-08

Indian rupee ends stronger on banks’ dollar sales

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2024 05:02am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee gained on Wednesday, in line with most of its Asian peers, on the back of dollar sales from two large foreign banks.

The rupee ended at 82.9675 against the US dollar, up 0.11% compared with its close at 83.0550 in the previous session.

The dollar index hovered little changed near the 104 level, after retreating nearly 0.3% on Tuesday following a rally that lifted the index to its highest level in nearly 3 months.

Most Asian currencies strengthened, with the Indonesian rupiah, up by 0.6%, leading gains. Asian equities also rose on Wednesday, as China’s measures to support its ailing stock market boosted sentiment.

Dollar sales from two large foreign banks aided the rupee, a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

Analysts expect the Indian currency to remain in a tight range and rise slightly to 82.84 in three months, and 82.40 in a year, as the Reserve Bank of India continues to intervene in the currency market, according to a Reuters poll conducted between Feb. 1-6.

Price action on Wednesday suggested that inflows helped the rupee rise above 83 to the dollar, Arnob Biswas, head of foreign exchange research at SMC Global Securities, said.

While the greenback was on the defensive on Wednesday, strong US economic data and paring of aggressive bets on rate cuts by the Federal Reserve have helped the dollar index clock a year-to-date gain of about 2.7%.

In India, focus will be on the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision due on Thursday. The RBI’s rate-setting panel is widely expected to hold rates steady for a sixth straight meeting.

Investors will keep an eye on whether moderating core inflation and a fiscally-prudent budget allow policymakers to signal a turn in the rate cycle.

US dollar Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee ends stronger on banks’ dollar sales

Key issues behind low revenue identified: Cabinet concerned at ‘integrity’ of FBR board members?

FBR restructuring: IHC suspends I&ADC notification

130,882 personnel of Army, civil armed forces deployed

Border crossings with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed today

Three killed in Karachi grenade explosion

Nation goes to the polls today

Violence grips country on the eve of general election

Baggasse-fired IPPs: Nepra allows fuel cost component

Computer monitor panels: Customs’ values on import of old, used LCD/LED fixed

International oil suppliers: New procedure for import of crude oil, other POL products

Read more stories