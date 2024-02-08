Wafaqi Mohtasib resolves 193,028 complaints

ISLAMABAD: Wafaqi Mohtasib has resolved 193,028 complaints against the maladministration of government departments and provided relief worth Rs4.898 billion to citizens.

The Mohtasib processed a record 194,099 complaints during 2023, the processing of complaints witnessed a surge of 18 percent while the disposal of complaints increased by 22 percent as compared to 2022.

Furthermore, on the recommendations of Wafaqi Mohtasib, 18,000 street children were enrolled in government schools in Islamabad.

This was highlighted by Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman), Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, during a briefing given to President Dr Arif Alvi, who visited Wafaqi Mohtasib Office, in Islamabad, on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by advisors to the Ombudsman and senior officials of the Mohtasib.

While briefing the President, the Federal Ombudsman highlighted the role and performance of the institution. He informed that 193,028 complaints were addressed in 2023, whereas, monetary relief of Rs4.898 billion was provided to the complainants. The meeting was told that 85.4 percent of Wafaqi Mohtasib‘s decisions were implemented last year, and efforts were underway to further improve the implementation rate. It was apprised that the greater use of technology in Mohtasib had enhanced people’s accessibility as 48,190 complaints in 2023 were registered online, which was an increase of 47 percent from the year 2022.

Similarly, 22,321 complaints were received through Mohtasib’s mobile App in 2023 with an increase of 21 percent as compared to 2022. The meeting was also told that under the Integrated Complaint Resolution System, 18,469 complaints were processed in 2023, whereas, Mohtasib’s teams had also held Khuli Katcheries, and inspection visits to address people’s grievances against government agencies. It was added that 2,113 cases were disposed of through the Informal Resolution of Disputes. The steps taken for the facilitation and resolution of complaints, filed by Overseas Pakistanis, were also highlighted. The Mohtasib further informed that the awareness campaign, undertaken by the Ombudsman, had greatly increased its outreach as well as helped address people’s complaints at their doorsteps.

Highlighting the significance of Mohtasib in the provision of expeditious justice and curbing corrupt practices, the President said that Mohtasib was helping promote good governance and delivering free-of-cost justice to people. He stressed the need to further enhance awareness among the people about the role and services of Mohtasib in the provision of timely justice against maladministration of government departments. He also urged the need to further expand the outreach of the Mohtasib to far-flung areas of the country, besides improving people’s access to Mohtasib by utilising modern technology.

The President lauded the performance of the Wafaqi Mohtasib and said that it was doing a remarkable job by providing prompt relief to the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024