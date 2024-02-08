AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-08

PITB’s e-Rozgaar Training Programme: 11,000 Punjab graduated in 2023

Recorder Report Published 08 Feb, 2024 05:02am

LAHORE: Through the e-Rozgaar Training Programme, over 11,000 youth from across Punjab graduated in 2023, collectively earning a staggering Rs130 million.

This was disclosed during a project review meeting chaired by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousaf on Wednesday; PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif was also present on the occasion.

The e-Rozgaar Training Programme, an initiative of the PITB in collaboration with the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, arms the unemployed youth by training them in the areas of digital marketing, web development, social media marketing, e-commerce, graphic designing, and freelancing.

The graduates of the e-Rozgaar Training Programme have collectively earned over Rs130 million in 2023 alone, showcasing the tangible economic impact of empowering the youth with in-demand digital skills. The significant participation of females is noteworthy as 60 percent of the e-Rozgaar graduates constitute females. This underscores the programme’s commitment to gender inclusivity and the empowerment of women in the digital realm.

The programme operates through 45 centres strategically positioned across Punjab, ensuring accessibility for aspiring youth in both urban and rural areas. In 2023, the programme expanded its impact by on boarding eight more public and private partners.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf expressed his satisfaction, stating, “The success of the e-Rozgaar Training Programme is a testament to our commitment to empowering the youth with the skills needed for the digital age. We are not just training individuals; we are building a workforce that will contribute significantly to the digital economy.”

As the e-Rozgaar Training Programme continues to make strides in skill development, it remains a key player in fostering economic independence and technological proficiency among the youth of Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PITB e Rozgaar

Comments

200 characters

PITB’s e-Rozgaar Training Programme: 11,000 Punjab graduated in 2023

Key issues behind low revenue identified: Cabinet concerned at ‘integrity’ of FBR board members?

FBR restructuring: IHC suspends I&ADC notification

130,882 personnel of Army, civil armed forces deployed

Border crossings with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed today

Three killed in Karachi grenade explosion

Nation goes to the polls today

Violence grips country on the eve of general election

Baggasse-fired IPPs: Nepra allows fuel cost component

Computer monitor panels: Customs’ values on import of old, used LCD/LED fixed

International oil suppliers: New procedure for import of crude oil, other POL products

Read more stories