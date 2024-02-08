PITB’s e-Rozgaar Training Programme: 11,000 Punjab graduated in 2023

LAHORE: Through the e-Rozgaar Training Programme, over 11,000 youth from across Punjab graduated in 2023, collectively earning a staggering Rs130 million.

This was disclosed during a project review meeting chaired by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousaf on Wednesday; PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif was also present on the occasion.

The e-Rozgaar Training Programme, an initiative of the PITB in collaboration with the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, arms the unemployed youth by training them in the areas of digital marketing, web development, social media marketing, e-commerce, graphic designing, and freelancing.

The graduates of the e-Rozgaar Training Programme have collectively earned over Rs130 million in 2023 alone, showcasing the tangible economic impact of empowering the youth with in-demand digital skills. The significant participation of females is noteworthy as 60 percent of the e-Rozgaar graduates constitute females. This underscores the programme’s commitment to gender inclusivity and the empowerment of women in the digital realm.

The programme operates through 45 centres strategically positioned across Punjab, ensuring accessibility for aspiring youth in both urban and rural areas. In 2023, the programme expanded its impact by on boarding eight more public and private partners.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf expressed his satisfaction, stating, “The success of the e-Rozgaar Training Programme is a testament to our commitment to empowering the youth with the skills needed for the digital age. We are not just training individuals; we are building a workforce that will contribute significantly to the digital economy.”

As the e-Rozgaar Training Programme continues to make strides in skill development, it remains a key player in fostering economic independence and technological proficiency among the youth of Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024