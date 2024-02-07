AIRLINK 60.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.3%)
World

Missile strikes on Ukraine kill one, knocks out Kyiv power

AFP Published 07 Feb, 2024 11:54am

KYIV: One man was killed in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv and two were injured in Kyiv with part of the capital left without power after a Russian missile attack Wednesday.

Russia launched a cruise missile attack on Ukraine around 0400 GMT, sending groups of missiles towards Kyiv and other regions, the air force said.

The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevich, said that one man died from severe injuries after the attack stripped roofs off 20 houses and damaged gas and water pipes in the port city.

Loud explosions were heard in the capital Kyiv by AFP journalists.

53 injured as Russian ballistic missiles target Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that two had been injured in the Dnipro district, a residential area on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River and were treated on the spot by medics.

He also said that “two high-voltage lines were damaged by missile fragments in the capital” and “some consumers on the left bank are currently without electricity”. An energy company said the Dnipro district was partially without power.

There was also a fire in an apartment block in another district of the city, Klitschko said.

