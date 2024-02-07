Soybeans snap two-session rally; market eyes crop estimates

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures dipped on Wednesday as prices fell for the first time in three sessions, with the market’s focus on higher production in Argentina.
Corn slid to a one-week low, while wheat edged higher.
