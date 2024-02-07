AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
Houthis strike US, British ships in Red Sea

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2024 05:30am

SANA: Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday they had fired missiles at two vessels in the Red Sea, causing damage to the ships.

The Houthis have been targeting commercial vessels with drones and missiles in the Red Sea since mid-November, in what they describe as acts of solidarity with Palestinians against Israel in the Gaza war.

The group’s military spokesman said it had fired naval missiles at the Star Nasia and Morning Tide, identifying the Marshall Islands and Barbados-flagged ships, respectively, as American and British.

The Greek-owned Star Nasia, managed by Star Bulk Carrier, was damaged by an explosion at 1115 GMT, a Greek shipping ministry official said, adding that its crew were not injured.

It is unclear whether the explosion was caused by a sea mine or a rocket, the official added.

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency and British maritime security firm Ambrey reported an explosion near a merchant vessel off Yemen’s port of Aden on Tuesday.

