Monitoring of polls: Control rooms, CCTV cameras activated

LAHORE: The Lahore administration has activated control rooms while CCTV cameras were installed for monitoring the General Elections 2024 in the provincial capital and the Punjab Safe City Authority will assist the administration.

This was disclosed during a meeting held on Tuesday to review the arrangements for the general elections which was chaired by Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa and CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, DIG Ali Nasir Rizvi, CTO Amara Athar, Regional Election Commissioner Majid, and officers from various departments were present in the meeting. The meeting was informed that there will be a three-level security check in Lahore.

While addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that general elections were being held in 14 constituencies of the National Assembly and 30 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly in Lahore, for which 4357 polling stations and 13028 polling booths had been established. He asked the officers to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct set by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He also directed that all arrangements must be completed per the timelines and SOPs of the Election Commission. He told the meeting that the transport plan was ready for all the polling stations of the provincial capital in Lahore; 1,383 vehicles have been arranged. “All records of transport plan, route plan, drivers, staff and vehicles would be made online,” he added.

He pointed out that wall chalking was not allowed at any place and strict action must be taken against the violators. He further said that any violation of the election code of conduct must immediately be reported to the Election Commission, police and control room, and action must be taken without discrimination according to the law. He directed that the timely delivery of election materials must be ensured.

