Seminar on IPR enforcement held

Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2024 05:30am

KARACHI: A seminar on enhancing intellectual property rights (IPR) enforcement was organised by the Directorate of IPR (Enforcement) South in collaboration with Brand Protection (Pvt) Limited on the other day in Karachi.

The awareness-cum-training event saw participation from senior customs officials, field officers, advocates, consultancy firms and representatives of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).

Addressing the attendees, Mona Mehfooz, Director of IPR Enforcement (South), stressed the importance of customs enforcement and the legal framework that empowers Pakistan Customs to curb IPR violations. She also presented significant cases of IPR infractions detected by her directorate.

Likewise, Neelofar Shahzad, Director of IPR Enforcement (North), delivered a presentation on international laws and landmark legal cases associated with intellectual property rights protection at customs borders.

Irum Maqbool Aamir, Director General of IPR Enforcement, highlighted the need to spread awareness on intellectual property rights, stating that Pakistan Customs is determined to shield such rights at borders with cooperation among all stakeholders.

Sharing insights from the seminar, customs officials, including Yaqoob Makoo, Wajid Ali and Ashhad Jawwad, emphasised the importance of IPR enforcement and the need for coordinated efforts to prevent IP theft. The seminar ended with certificate distribution.

