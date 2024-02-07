AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
DFML 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
DGKC 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.59%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.39%)
HBL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
KOSM 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.39%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 155.57 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (5.46%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
PPL 120.36 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (5.67%)
PRL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (7.49%)
PTC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
SEARL 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.2%)
SSGC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.78%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.44%)
UNITY 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,560 Increased By 104.8 (1.62%)
BR30 23,330 Increased By 573.3 (2.52%)
KSE100 63,799 Increased By 796.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 21,600 Increased By 272.3 (1.28%)
China stocks rebound sharply on support

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2024 05:30am

SHANGHAI: Battered Chinese stocks leapt to their largest one-day gain in two years on Tuesday and the yuan rose on a slew of signals that authorities are strengthening their resolve to support slumping markets.

The Shanghai Composite jumped 3.2%, its biggest daily gain since March 2022. Trade volume was the highest since May last year.

The blue-chip CSI 300 climbed 3.5% for its largest one-day rise since Nov. 2022, and the small cap index notched its biggest rise since 2008.

The rebound comes after country’s main indexes sank to five-year lows in recent sessions on gloom about the sputtering economy and a lack of forceful policy stimulus measures like those rolled out during past crises.

Most of the surge happened when traders returned from markets’ midday break having digested a volley of helpful headlines.

Bloomberg News had reported President Xi Jinping will discuss the struggling stock market with financial regulators. Regulators also announced further curbs on short selling and state investors said they were expanding their stockbuying plans.

“(It’s) still far from convincing, but you stop panicking when the policymakers start to panic,” said Nick Ferres, chief investment officer at Vantage Point Asset Management in Singapore, who has been a recent buyer.

Foreigners’ net buying at 12.6 billion yuan ($1.75 billion) was the largest one-day rush of the year so far.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose 4% for its biggest gain in six months and beaten-down market darlings led the way, with the Hang Seng tech index up 6.8% in its biggest rise in more than a year.

Online giants and Alibaba and JD.com were among the top performers with gains larger than 7.5%. Developer Longfor rose 10% as did Country Garden’s property services division.

On the mainland, healthcare shares, up 8%, artificial intelligence shares, up 7.4%, and new energy shares, up 6.3%, were large gainers.

Even previously freefalling small caps rose 7%.

“The news flash about President Xi talking with financial regulators about the stock market ... it’s also another signal that the president himself is taking this matter seriously,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

Bloomberg said the China Securities Regulatory Commission did not respond to requests for comment on its report, which said the regulator planned to update top leaders on the state of markets as soon as Tuesday.

The yuan, which has been underpinned by firmer-than-expected central bank guidance in recent days, was also on the rise, lifting from Monday’s three-week low to 7.1865 per dollar.

China stocks CSI 300

