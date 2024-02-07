AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
DFML 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
DGKC 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.59%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.39%)
HBL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
KOSM 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.39%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 155.57 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (5.46%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
PPL 120.36 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (5.67%)
PRL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (7.49%)
PTC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
SEARL 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.2%)
SSGC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.78%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.44%)
UNITY 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,560 Increased By 104.8 (1.62%)
BR30 23,330 Increased By 573.3 (2.52%)
KSE100 63,799 Increased By 796.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 21,600 Increased By 272.3 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-07

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2024 05:30am

KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 24.455 billion and the number of lots traded was 24,075.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.407 billion, followed by Crude Oil (PKR 4.558 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.169 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.935 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.579 billion), DJ (PKR 979.497 million), Silver (PKR 925.790 million), Japan Equity (PKR 253.684 million), SP 500 (PKR 217.602 million), Natural Gas (PKR 138.394 million), Palladium (PKR 132.063 million), Brent (PKR 94.046 million) and Copper (PKR 63.831 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 5 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.073 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Gold Cotton PMEX Agricultural Commodities

Comments

200 characters

PMEX daily trading report

Ogra allows second gas price hike of year

‘Sui ML’ between B’stan govt and PPL to be renewed

More stable govt can attract external financing: S&P

CCoE approves amendments to refineries policy

Sindh, Balochistan: MoC seeks MoF’s support for recovery of urea subsidy share

Electioneering ends

ECP to announce results on 9th

648,000 security personnel deployed

PM tells COG delegation: Conducive environment created

Temporary import, export of vehicles: MoC and FBR lock horns over former’s proposal

Read more stories