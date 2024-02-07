KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 24.455 billion and the number of lots traded was 24,075.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.407 billion, followed by Crude Oil (PKR 4.558 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.169 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.935 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.579 billion), DJ (PKR 979.497 million), Silver (PKR 925.790 million), Japan Equity (PKR 253.684 million), SP 500 (PKR 217.602 million), Natural Gas (PKR 138.394 million), Palladium (PKR 132.063 million), Brent (PKR 94.046 million) and Copper (PKR 63.831 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 5 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.073 million were traded.

