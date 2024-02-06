AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
New ‘Jurassic World’ movie to be out in 2025

  • Film will mark beginning of a fresh storyline in a series that has spanned three decades
BR Life & Style Published 06 Feb, 2024 05:02pm
Jeff Goldblum conducts an interview near a model dinosaur during a photocall to promote ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters
A new iteration of ‘Jurassic World’ is set to release in 2025, reported Variety on Monday.

This film will mark the beginning of a fresh storyline in a series that has spanned three decades. It’s unclear whether stars of the previous films in the franchise - including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern or Jeff Goldblum - will return.

David Koepp, the original screenwriter of ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park,’ will write the script for the film, and it will be executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

Koepp’s other scripts include ‘Mission: Impossible,’ and ‘Spider-Man’.

Since the June 1993 release of Spielberg’s original ‘Jurassic Park,’ the six-film franchise has earned more than $6 billion worldwide, added the Variety report.

The most recent release in the series, 2022’s ‘Jurassic World Dominion,’ surpassed $1 billion at the box-office worldwide.

