Mahira Khan, Sparx smartphone’s alliance: launch of the Sparx smartphones Edge Series

Sparx smartphones, powered by Deploy Group, have launched their latest marvel, the Sparx Edge Series. Leading the charge of this exceptional initiative as brand ambassador is Mahira Khan, who has stepped into the role of Sparx smartphone Edge series brand ambassador.

“I am Mahira Khan, and I shine with Sparx,” declared Khan, embodying the brilliance that Sparx aims to deliver with its Edge series. This union transcends mere collaboration; it stands as a tribute to cutting-edge innovation and refined elegance, establishing a new pinnacle in the realm of smartphone technology.

The Sparx Edge series promises to redefine the parameters of flagship smartphones, and leading the charge is the state-of-the-art Edge 20 Pro. With its 108Mp triple AI camera equipped with an ISOCELL HM6 sensor, it guarantees photographs that are nothing short of extraordinary. The 16MP glow selfie camera adds to its allure, making it a dream come true for photography enthusiasts.

Powered by the formidable MediaTek Helio G99 processor and boasting 16GB of fusion memory, the Edge 20 Pro is a behemoth of performance and efficiency.

The design of the Edge 20 Pro is a masterpiece of engineering, featuring a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED 3D curved display that promises an immersive viewing experience.

The Sparx Edge 20 Pro astonishes the market not just with its advanced features but also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, a luxury typically reserved for the most premium of phones, yet offered at a price that defies expectations.

Moreover, with a price tag of just Rs57,499, it’s poised to disrupt the market with its unbeatable combination of luxury and affordability.

Mahira Khan, the face of Sparx, shared her excitement about being the brand ambassador, stating, “The Edge Series isn’t just a phone; it’s a revolution. Being associated with a brand that’s as innovative and forward-thinking as Sparx is a privilege. The Edge 20 Pro, with its cutting-edge technology and stunning design, truly embodies what it means to shine.”

Echoing this sentiment, Asif Khan, Chairman of Deploy Group, remarked, “The launch of the Edge series represents a significant milestone for Sparx and Deploy Group. We’re not just launching a phone; we’re setting a new standard for what consumers should expect from their devices.”

Zeeshan Qureshi, CEO of Deploy Group, added, “Our vision with the Edge series was to create a smartphone that doesn’t compromise on performance, aesthetics, or price. With the Edge 20 Pro, we believe we’ve achieved that.”

Naveed Rangeela, Managing Director of Deploy Group, concluded, “This is just the beginning. The Edge series is a game-changer, and with Mahira Khan leading our campaign, we’re confident that Sparx will shine brighter than ever before.”