Nawaz promises Islamabad-Murree train service if voted to power

MURREE: Former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday repeated his question as to why he was ousted from power when the country was on “right track”.

Addressing a massive public rally in Murree, Nawaz Sharif said it pained him to see the situation the country was going through these days. “Same was not the case when last time I was the Prime Minister,” he added.

Nawaz Sharif highlighted feats of his party’s last government, saying Pakistan got stuck in crisis after crisis following ouster of his government. He said the achievements of his 2013 government were immense as he compared the prevailing prices of roti, vegetables, and tractors with those in 2013.

Nawaz further enumerated his government’s achievements and asked participants of the rally whether they agreed with him. “Did I not build motorways, roads; was not bread cheaper when I was the Prime Minister; did not I eliminate load shedding from the country?” the former Prime Minister questioned.

The point he went on to ask, when everything was going on smoothly, why he was made to leave the office.

Referring to the resignation of a senior Supreme Court judge, the PML-N supremo said those very people who were instrumental in his ouster were now paying the price for the injustices they had done to him. “That judge was going to become the Chief Justice of Pakistan in a few months. But it appears there was something fishy that he had to call it a day only a few months before his elevation to the top position,” he added.

He did not forget to hit out at former Prime Minister and ex-PTI chairman Imran Khan, presently in prison, for not fulfilling the promises he had made to the nation. “Where are those millions of homes that he had promised he would build; where are those 10 million jobs which he promised he would provide?” he questioned.

Nawaz Sharif said that the billion-tree tsunami project launched by the Imran Khan-led government was a scam.

Nawaz said that he loved the people of Murree as the city was his second home.

He recalled that it was in 1956 that he visited the hill station for the first time. “After Lahore, Murree is the city where I have spent most of my life,” he said. “My first project as a politician was the motorway from Rawalpindi to Murree during my tenure as the Punjab Chief Minister in 1985,” he added.

Nawaz, on the occasion, announced launching a train service from Islamabad to Murree after coming to power. “We also have the plan to extend the track further to Muzaffarabad,” he said.