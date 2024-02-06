AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Traditional German-style ‘winter market’ organized

Muhammad Shafa Published 06 Feb, 2024 05:00am

KARACHI: German Consulate General Karachi on Monday brought the traditional ‘German Style Winter Market’ for Karachiites, as the event featured a combination of German-Pakistani delicacies, shopping, food, fun and much more.

Over 50 stalls, predominated by local women entrepreneurs, displayed an extensive range of articles, handicrafts, children’s toys, candles, artwork, foodstuffs, cloths, metal ornaments, jewelry, fruits, and other decorations at the festival.

German Consul General in Karachi Rüdiger Lotz told Business Recorder: “As a long German tradition is concerned, we organize the winter market usually towards the end of the year, but due to some reasons, we are doing it early February, this year. It brings together food, handcraft, art and so many people are coming here with their loved ones, and enjoying the products on display. The Consulate is arranging this event after a gape of four years, due to Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

The visitors can taste German flavors like food, alongside witnessing the creative handcraft and artwork, showcasing culture and diversity of Baluchistan and Sindh provinces of Pakistan.

To a question, he said there is a lot of room for both Pakistan and Germany to further enhance their trade and investment relations. “Currently, Pakistan’s exports to Germany are 85 percent textile products, which are good, and we love that, but I convince Pakistanis so much more to offer. We will try to explore over the next years so what sectors could be there to promote more export to Germany,” said the Rüdiger Lotz.

Next to textile from Pakistan, there are the agricultural products which have potential to be expended in German market. “I have seen Pakistani pharmaceutical companies who are producing high level international competitive products, and they have good market to be tapped in Germany,”

Phool Patti - a truck art, showcasing Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscape, remained the center of attention at the festival. Artist and the founder of Phool Patti project, Ali Salman Anchan said his ambition is to project Pakistan’s colors across the globe through Truck Art.

“Under Phool Patti project, we have done art projects in 37 countries across the world, so far,” he said.

Artist Anchan who originally hails from the picturesque Gilgit-Baltistan, thanked Pakistan’s Foreign Office for supporting his cause. Phool Patti has been doing projects with the consulates, and embassies of various countries in Pakistan. “We painted Pakistani embassies in Germany, Spain, India, and Frankfurt Etc. In addition, we worked with the Canadian Parliament,” he said.

“The world’s largest truck exhibition was held in China last year, in which we designed the entire truck with Pakistani art,” Ali Salman Anchan said.

Press Officer German Consulate General Aisha Abdul Qayyum said over 50 stalls have been displayed in the winter market, and the consulate has encouraged the local women entrepreneurs to showcase their art and business startups.

Prominent companies and brands at the event were: Hala Kashigar, Mapped PK, Inclusivity Apparel, Doch Private Limited, Metal Bling, Ghazal Prizada Creative Studios, Forage Organic Honey, Sindh Indigenous and Traditional Crafts, Schwarzbackerei Authentic German Baking, CoCo 9, Costa Coffee, Chatpaty, Faryal Sethi Luxury Couture, Fiz & Bob, Gulten free Foods, Ladiesfund, MALC, Allure by MHT, Ekta Handicraft, Free Birds Jewel, Hanger, Redoxon, Cushion Crafts/Aneto, Jugnu Candle, and Kachelo Fruit Farms.

