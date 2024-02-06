UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad observed Kashmir Solidarity Day.

In this regard, a central ceremony, arranged by the Senior Tutor Office was held at New Senate Hall where the participants also took out a rally. UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan stressed upon the United Nations and international organizations to play their role in resolving the issue.

The rally commenced from Admin Block concluded at University Clock Tower. Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali, Dr Rabia Fareedi, Principal Officer PRP Dr Jalal Arif, Deputy Registrar Mumtaz Ali, Dr Kashif, teaching and administrative staff and students took part.

Dr Shoukat Ali said that our support with Kashmir would continue.

