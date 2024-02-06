AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-06

UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad observed Kashmir Solidarity Day. In this regard, a central...
Press Release Published 06 Feb, 2024 05:00am

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad observed Kashmir Solidarity Day.

In this regard, a central ceremony, arranged by the Senior Tutor Office was held at New Senate Hall where the participants also took out a rally. UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan stressed upon the United Nations and international organizations to play their role in resolving the issue.

The rally commenced from Admin Block concluded at University Clock Tower. Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali, Dr Rabia Fareedi, Principal Officer PRP Dr Jalal Arif, Deputy Registrar Mumtaz Ali, Dr Kashif, teaching and administrative staff and students took part.

Dr Shoukat Ali said that our support with Kashmir would continue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

UAF Kashmir Solidarity Day

Comments

200 characters

UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

World Bank -funded ‘PRR’ project: one-year extension sought

Refineries policy: CCoE to approve amendments today

PSM’s delisting from sell-off list: BoD requests ministry to move Cabinet for review

Federal govt employees: AGP ‘identifies’ violations of rules in grant of loans

Provinces: H1FY24 sales tax collection on services increases by 23.44pc YoY

FBR CCC’s ruling: Solar DC fan subject to 20pc customs duty

PM addresses AJK Legislative Assembly: India is a ‘terrorist’ state

PVC table mats: New customs’ values determined

Branded ice cream: customs’ values revised

SC holds wrongful acquittal or conviction breach of law, abuse of process

Read more stories