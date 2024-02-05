AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran says ‘will not hesitate’ to respond to US attack on its territory

AFP Published February 5, 2024 Updated February 5, 2024 05:58pm

TEHRAN: Iran said Monday it “will not hesitate” to respond in the event of US attacks on its territory after the White House declined to say whether strikes on Iran were ruled out.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday the US will press on with its retaliation against Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria.

Asked whether the United States would rule out the possibility of striking Iran directly, Sullivan told NBC, “it would not be wise for me to talk about what we’re ruling in and ruling out.”

“If (Iran) chose to respond directly to the United States, they would be met with a swift and forceful response from us,” he said.

Iran says Yemen strikes ‘contradict’ US, UK policy

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani hit back on Monday, saying: “The Islamic Republic has shown that it has always reacted decisively to any threat to its security, territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

Iran “will not hesitate to use its capabilities” to respond to any attacks on its soil, said Kanani during his weekly press briefing.

He nonetheless reiterated that Iran “does not seek to aggravate tensions and crises in the region”.

Regional tensions have soared since the October 7 outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, drawing in Iran-backed groups in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Lebanon.

The US military said it carried out airstrikes against five missiles in Yemen on Sunday.

The strikes came a day after US and UK forces launched a wave of air raids against Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis – their third round of joint military action in response to the rebels’ persistent attacks on shipping.

The Houthis say their attacks in the Red Sea are in solidarity with Palestinians in war-battered Gaza.

The US military struck targets in Syria and Iraq overnight on Friday to Saturday, in retaliation for a January 28 drone attack on a base in Jordan that killed three US soldiers.

The Islamic republic condemned the strikes in Yemen, Syria and Iraq.

President Joe Biden has blamed “radical Iran-backed groups” for the attack in Jordan, but said the United States does not seek a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Iran Yemen Jake Sullivan Nasser Kanani Yemen’s Houthi

Comments

200 characters

Iran says ‘will not hesitate’ to respond to US attack on its territory

At least 10 police personnel martyred, 6 injured in attack on police station in DI Khan

Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen, Houthi leader says

Afghan transit trade being misused for smuggling: Hussain Kuli Khan

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Russia to summon Israeli ambassador over ‘unacceptable’ comments

CEOs spell out major threats to businesses

LNG, financial power sectors: Competition studies ordered

Reconciled power sector payables: Sindh urges MoF to rescind ‘at source deduction’ order

Oil slips as rate cut caution overshadows Mideast strikes

‘Natural fit’: Pakistan’s fashion industry makes presence felt in Dubai

Read more stories