Sensitive areas in Balochistan: Internet service to remain suspended

NNI Published February 5, 2024 Updated February 5, 2024 09:17am

QUETTA: Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai said that internet service will be suspended around sensitive polling station in the province during the 8th February’s General Elections 2024.

As per details, Jan Achakzai said that the internet services will be temporarily suspended before the elections 2024 in the wake of the terrorism alert. He said that the internet service would be restricted in Turbat, Mach, Chaman and other areas of the province.

Jan Achakzai said that ensuring the safety of civilians is the utmost priority of the caretaker government. He said that terrorists might use social media to carry out the violence during the general elections.

17500 polling stations highly sensitive

“Terrorists can use social media platforms for communication purposes,” Jan Achakzai said and added that internet access will be limited in various areas including Turbat, Mach, Chaman.

Earlier in the day, Balochistan government has imposed restrictions on public meetings and election gatherings amid the terrorism threats.

Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai in a social media statement announced ban adding that the step has been taken in view of a terror alert, pointing out presence of a suspected woman suicide bomber in Balochistan’s seat of government.

