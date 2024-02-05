KE says power supply normalised following heavy rain

KARACHI: Power supply to the Karachi and adjoining areas was normalized following Saturday’s unexpected heavy showers.

KE field teams remain active in addressing localized faults while company leadership maintained a close watch on the situation.

Per emergency safety protocols, power supply to low-lying areas or those with a high prevalence of kundas was temporarily suspended. These were gradually energized once weather subsided, following clearance from field teams. KE teams remain in close contact with city authorities.

Spokesperson KE advised citizens to continue taking precautionary measures including maintaining a safe distance from all electric infrastructure.

KE social media platforms remained available 24/7 to support customers and provide information. KE Live App and WhatsApp self-service portal are also available for assistance. For emergency electrical complaints during rainy weather, call center 118 also remains available 24/7 to facilitate consumers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024