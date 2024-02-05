AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-05

Copper extends fall under pressure from stronger dollar

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2024 06:08am

LONDON: Copper prices extended their decline on Friday as the dollar rose after strong US payrolls data, adding downward pressure on top of patchy global industrial activity and concerns about demand in China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 0.6% to $8,481 a metric ton by 1345 GMT after touching its lowest since Jan. 24 at $8,454.

The dollar index was up 0.5% after data showed that US employers added far more jobs than expected in January. A stronger dollar makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies. The price of copper, used in power and construction, was down 0.6% over the week, with a tightening supply outlook overshadowed by the US Federal Reserve pushing back on the idea of an interest rate cut as early as March.

“We remain positive on copper following the supply downgrades that were announced in the fourth quarter and have tightened 2024 balances,” said Standard Chartered analyst Sudakshina Unnikrishnan. “However, demand concerns remain, with ongoing worries over China’s real estate sector and the trajectory of Fed policy.”

Chinese shares registered their worst weekly drop in five years this week after cautious and piecemeal government stimulus measures to shore up the shaky economy.

The country is approaching the Feb. 9-16 Chinese New Year holiday, usually a period of tepid demand and muted trading. The slowing activity can be seen in copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange, with stocks up 36% this week to their highest since July. Zinc inventories rose by 23%.

Also indicating weak demand, LME cash copper’s discount to the three-month contract was at a record high of $109. There was some price support from copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses extending declines to the lowest level since September.

On the technical front, copper was supported by the 50-day and 21-day moving averages at $8,459 and $8,440 a ton respectively. LME aluminium shed 0.5% to $2,237 a ton, zinc fell 1.0% to $2,453, lead was down 0.9% at $2,133 while tin lost 0.4% to $25,700 and nickel advanced 0.6% to $16,320.

Copper copper rate

Comments

200 characters

Copper extends fall under pressure from stronger dollar

LNG, financial power sectors: Competition studies ordered

At least 10 police personnel killed in attack on police station in DI Khan

Reconciled power sector payables: Sindh urges MoF to rescind ‘at source deduction’ order

Jul-Jan exports to China up 46pc YoY

ECP conducts EMS mock test

Sensitive areas in Balochistan: Internet service to remain suspended

ECP takes notice of vote buying, selling allegations

Printing of ballot papers for general election completed

Restructuring plan of FBR: Taxpayers should be inducted into Policy Board: PBC

IIOJK: India’s illegal actions violate UN charter: PM

Read more stories