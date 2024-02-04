AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
West Indies win toss and bowl in 2nd ODI against Australia

AFP Published 04 Feb, 2024 11:07am
Photo: AFP
SYDNEY: The West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl in the second of three one-day internationals against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The hosts, who won the first match in Melbourne by eight wickets, made three changes with batter Travis Head, along with pacemen Lance Morris and Xavier Bartlett all rested.

Smith, Green guide Australia to crushing win in 1st West Indies ODI

Jake Fraser-McGurk will make his international debut in place of Head and open alongside Josh Inglis while Will Sutherland will also play his first ODI in place of Morris.

Veteran Josh Hazlewood returns for Bartlett.

The West Indies made two changes with fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and top-order batter Kjorn Ottley in for Kavem Hodge and Hayden Walsh.

Teams:

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Steve Smith (capt), Marnus Labsuchagne, Matt Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Justin Greaves, Alick Athanaze, Kjorn Ottley, Shai Hope (capt), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas

Umpires: Sam Nogajski (AUS), Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

TV umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

