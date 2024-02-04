West Indies win toss and bowl in 2nd ODI against Australia

SYDNEY: The West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl in the second of three one-day internationals against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The hosts, who won the first match in Melbourne by eight wickets, made three changes with batter Travis Head, along with pacemen Lance Morris and Xavier Bartlett all rested.

Jake Fraser-McGurk will make his international debut in place of Head and open alongside Josh Inglis while Will Sutherland will also play his first ODI in place of Morris.

Veteran Josh Hazlewood returns for Bartlett.

The West Indies made two changes with fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and top-order batter Kjorn Ottley in for Kavem Hodge and Hayden Walsh.

Teams:

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Steve Smith (capt), Marnus Labsuchagne, Matt Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Justin Greaves, Alick Athanaze, Kjorn Ottley, Shai Hope (capt), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas

Umpires: Sam Nogajski (AUS), Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

TV umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)