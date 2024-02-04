FBR restructuring: Body formed for critical tasks

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has constituted an eight-member high-level implementation and asset distribution committee (I&ADC) for the restructuring of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The Ministry of Finance has notified the I&ADC headed by the Minister for Finance and Revenue, while Secretary Law and Justice, Dr Musharraf R Cyan, Dr Manzoor Ahmad, Syed Nadeem Rizvi, Mukarram Jah Ansari, Afaq Ahmad Qureshi, and Additional Secretary Sajid Mehmood Qazi shall be its members.

The Federal Cabinet had approved FBR’s Summary for Restructuring and Digitization; however, the Election Committee of Pakistan asked the Prime Minister to hold the restructuring until the formation of a new government.

The terms of reference (TORs) of the I&ADC included the completion and coordination of 12 tasks pertaining to legal and human resources up to seven days.

The committee shall also provide technical content for the formulation of statutory drafts to enshrine the core principles of operational autonomy and accountability of the tax administrations, separation of tax policy from tax administration, mandates of the oversight boards, and the mandate of the Federal Policy Board.

It will also monitor the work of the sub-committees to resolve any disputes, expedite the drafting, review, and approval of the legal instruments, and ensure the timely completion of their respective tasks relating to administrative and financial matters.

The ToRs also include the issuance of necessary rules, regulations, notifications, statutory regulatory orders, administrative orders, and instructions; appropriate distribution of human resources and assets between the successor organizations and offices; equitable distribution of available financial resources between the successor organisations and offices; obtaining any required approvals from the government to successfully implement the transition plan; and ensuring the seamless transition of the Federal Board of Revenue into its successor organizations, offices with an appropriate legal and regulatory framework and performing any functions ancillary or in addition to the above as assigned by the government, the SIFC, or any other competent Authority to implement the decision of the federal cabinet.

The IADC shall have legal as well as finance and administration subcommittees.

The Legal Subcommittee shall comprise Secretary, Law & Justice (Chairman/Convener of the Sub-Committee), Mukarram Jah Ansari (Member Legal), Afaq Ahmed Qureshi (Member IR-Policy), Ch Muhammad Javaid (Chief Legal), and Masood Akhtar (Chief Income Tax Policy) as its members.

This committee shall draft the required legislative instruments, amendments to fiscal laws, and all relevant statutes.

After completing all requirements for vetting and approvals, submit them to the Federal Cabinet and subsequently provide assistance for their enactment. b) Draft necessary rules, regulations, notifications, SROs, general orders, and jurisdiction orders.

After completing all requirements for vetting and approvals from the designated authorities, ensure their issuance in a timely manner.

The committee will also review and re-draft any existing procedures to align them with the new legislation and ensure their smooth implementation; and perform any other function ancillary to or in addition to the above.

The Finance and Administration Sub-committee comprises Ali Tahir, Special Secretary Establishment Division (Chairman/Convener of Subcommittee), Ahmad Shoja Khan (Member Audit FBR), Mohammad Imran Khan (DG R&A), Fareedoon Akram Shaikh (Chief-Admn), and Dr Nasir Khan (Chief FBR) as its members.

The committee will identify and enlist the details of existing financial resources, assets, and HR pertaining to or owned by the FBR (excluding those pertaining to IR and Customs formation individually); distribute the FBR’s financial resources between the successor organisations, having regard to their financial requirements and their human resources, ongoing projects, and developmental needs.

This committee will also distribute FBR’s physical assets and human resources among the Revenue Division, successor organisations of Inland Revenue & Customs, and related offices fairly and equitably, keeping in view their operational and administrative requirements.

It also has a mandate to ensure the distribution in such a manner that it would not cause any disruption in operations and in the collection of duties and taxes of both Inland Revenue and Customs, and perform any other function ancillary or in addition to the above, as assigned by I&ADC.

According to the notification, the above committee and subcommittees may co-opt more members (officers, legal experts, and domain experts) with the prior approval of the Chairperson of I&ADC.

The I&ADC or its sub-committees shall perform their functions according to the timelines while ensuring continuity of operations, smooth revenue collection without any disruption for the remainder of the fiscal year, and causing minimal dislocation of officers & offices in the transition process.

The Finance Minister shall be the final authority in relation to the functioning, jurisdiction, or resolution of disputes arising out of the work of I&ADC or any of its subcommittees, the notification concluded.

