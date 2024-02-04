Iddat case: PTI strongly reacts to verdict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday termed the Iddat case against the founding chairman of the party a “prefixed match by a kangaroo court”, saying it is contrary to Shariah, and family laws.

In a strongly-worded reaction over the verdict by Judge Qudratullah, PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan alleged that ‘rogue state planners’ have openly mocked the limits of civilization and Shariah with hatred and contempt aimed at PTI founding chairman.

However, he made it clear that these elements would neither succeed in bowing down Imran Khan. “…today, the state, being completely ignorant and devoid of the sanctity of the four walls, proved its vagrancy by illegally, un-lawfully, un-Islamically and unethically interfering in the matters such as marriage and divorce,” he added.

He made it clear that while facing all state oppression, coercions and injustices courageously and bravery, the people would take revenge for every injustice being meted out with their ’beloved and brave leader’ on February 8 through their power of vote.

