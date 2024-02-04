AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
At least 120,000 gather in Berlin for latest round of protests against far-right

Reuters Published 04 Feb, 2024 03:01am

BERLIN/FRANKFURT: Around 120,000 people took to the streets of Berlin on Saturday in the fourth week of protests against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Protests were also taking place in cities such as Dresden and Hanover, in a sign of growing alarm at strong public support for the AfD. Police said people were still flocking to the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin, where protesters gathered under the slogan “We are the Firewall” to protest against right-wing extremism and to show support for democracy.

“Whether in Eisenach, Homburg or Berlin: in small and large cities across the country, many citizens are coming together to demonstrate against forgetting, against hatred and hate speech,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X.

He said the protests were “a strong sign in favour of democracy and our constitution”. The AfD’s success has stoked concern among Germany’s mainstream parties, who fear it could sweep three state elections in eastern Germany in September, even though recent polls have shown a slight decline in AfD support.

