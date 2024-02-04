Gold falls sharply

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday posted a big decline on the local market, but silver stood its ground, traders said.

At the weekend trading, gold lost Rs1, 700 to reach Rs216, 000 per tola and Rs1, 458 to Rs185, 185 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2, 059 per ounce, which the local market adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was unchanged for Rs2, 600 per tola and Rs2, 229.08 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $22.67 per ounce, traders said.

