Foundation stone of signal-free corridor laid

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of the signal-free corridor project from Pirwadhai Mor up to Kutchery Chowk. The 7.6km long signal-free corridor mega project will cost Rs8.2 billion and will reduce traffic load on the busiest intersections of Rawalpindi.

In this project, three underpasses and two protected U-turns will be built under the project. A single barrel underpass at Qasim Market and double barrel underpasses at GPO Chowk and PC Chowk will be built.

Mohsin Naqvi launched the construction work at the Asghar Mall Road. Asghar Mall Road is being reconstructed stretching from Murree Road up to Chungi Number 04. He vowed that they would strive to the utmost to complete Asghar Mall Road before the stipulated timeline. The cleaning of local locality sewerage lines surrounding the road will be ensured so that the locality water does not accumulate on the road. Moreover, the CM inaugurated the Metro Bus Saskath Road Station, Gymkhana and Allama Iqbal e-Library in Rawalpindi.

The Saskath Road Metro Station was badly damaged during arson in the 9th May incidents. On the direction of CM, repair and renovation of the station has been undertaken. He visited the Saskath Road Metro Station and conversed with the staff members present at the ticket counter. The CM while appreciating rehabilitation work of the Metro station apprised that 10,000 citizens commute on the Metro Bus service from the Saskath Road station daily.

