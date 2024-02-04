AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
MoU inked on research in coastal areas

Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2024 03:01am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam and Delta Blue Carbon (DBC), an organization working on environment and climate change in coastal areas; formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and both institutions have agreed to conduct joint research in the coastal areas of Sindh to deal with climate changes.

The signing ceremony occurred at the University senate hall, by Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Registrar, and Professor Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance as representing the university, while on behalf of Delta Blue Carbon, Alamgir Khan Gandapur, Country Head and Chief Technical Officer, and Amanullah, Chief Operation Officer, also signed the MoU.

Alamgir Khan emphasized the primary objective of this MoU, highlighting its focus on engaging faculty and students in establishing a knowledge hub aimed at mitigating climate change in the coastal region of Sindh, Pakistan. He further elaborated that the MoU would facilitate collaboration between Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam and Delta Blue Carbon to identify innovative solutions for the environmental challenges faced by coastal biodiversity.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, in his remarks, expressed SAU’s commitment to providing technical assistance in areas such as Sustainable Agriculture, Sustainable Fisheries, marine biodiversity, Livestock management, and innovative interventions related to the socio-economic development of coastal communities.

