AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-04

Kashmir Solidarity Day tomorrow

NNI Published 04 Feb, 2024 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: The entire nation will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 (Monday) with a renewed commitment to support the just struggle of Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The people and the government of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir observe Solidarity Day every year not only to renew their love and affection with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) but also to reiterate their commitment and dedication to the liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian subjugation.

People from different walks of life, including doctors, lawyers, social activists, students, and others, will hold rallies and demonstrations, forming human chains across the country to infuse new spirits in the Kashmiris, who have been fighting for their freedom.

All Pakistani missions abroad will organize seminars and photo exhibitions to draw the world’s attention towards the worst form of subjugation and human rights violations committed by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The national media, both electronic and print, will air special programmes and print special supplements to highlight the significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day and the decades-long struggle of Kashmiri people against the illegal Indian occupation.

Banners highlighting the plight of innocent Kashmiris have been put on display across the country, including airports, railway stations, and national highways.

Observance of this day is also aimed at highlighting the long-standing unsettled dispute of Jammu and Kashmir internationally and apprising the people of occupied Kashmir that they are not alone in this hour of trial and turmoil, as the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir are wholeheartedly with them.

The hearts of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir beat in unison and Pakistan will continue full moral, political, and diplomatic support to the people of Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom until it reaches its logical end.For more than seven decades, it has been a battle of hope against overwhelming odds, courage against fear, and sacrifice against tyranny. But through all of it, the Kashmiri people have persisted and stood firm in the face of the continuing Indian campaign of brutalization, which has used every inhuman tactic and draconian law to perpetuate the illegal occupation in IIOJ&K.

India has kept a major part of the internationally acknowledged disputed Himalayan Jammu Kashmir state in her illegal and forced occupation since October 27, 1947, against the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

India is using state terrorism against the Kashmiris, including extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, fake encounters, and staged cordon-and-search operations. Over 900,000 Indian occupation forces have turned IIOJK into an open prison, but the desperation of the RSS-BJP dispensation to control the indigenous Kashmiri movement has completely run aground.

Jammu and Kashmir’s dispute is one of the oldest pending items on the agenda of the UN Security Council. The dispute remains unresolved due to India’s obstinate refusal to honour its commitments and its disrespect for fundamental human rights and international law.

Kashmiris UNSC IIOJ&K government of pakistan Kashmir Solidarity Day

Kashmir Solidarity Day tomorrow

H1FY24: Govt collects Rs472.7bn PL

FPCCI supports restructuring plan

Caretakers to do only groundwork

Economic reforms under way: Shamshad

FBR restructuring: Body formed for critical tasks

CTBCM, wheeling charges: Power Div asked to consult with industry, stakeholders

Iddat case: PTI strongly reacts to verdict

Court convicts IK, Bushra for ‘illegal’ marriage

Deal inked to outsource 7 KPT births to UAE entity

Licence-exempt use: Designation of 6 GHz band on the cards

Read more stories