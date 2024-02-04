AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Art exhibition

Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2024 03:01am

LAHORE: In collaboration with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore, renowned artist Imran Qureshi will unveil his exhibition ‘The Garden’ at Nasir Bagh today.

Nasir Bagh is a historic landmark dating back to pre-partition Lahore, re-named post-partition after Egypt’s second President, Jamal Abdul Nasir.

Qureshi aims to explore the relationship between various facets of the landmark’s history by transforming the underground bunkers present at Nasir Bagh into an immersive space through an interdisciplinary approach that explores the relationship between ecology, beauty, and violence.

