Strategic Engagement Plan: Pakistan and EU agree to deepen ties

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2024 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the European Union have agreed to further deepen their relations in line with the Strategic Engagement Plan 2019.

The understanding to this effect was reached during a meeting between Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles in Brussels on Friday, said a statement of the Foreign Office here.

It added that the meeting took place on the sidelines of the 3rd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum.

During the meeting, they discussed global and regional issues and underscored the vitality of diplomacy in resolving disputes. The two sides also highlighted the need to develop partnerships for tackling global challenges.

