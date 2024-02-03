ATC turns down PAT’s plea seeking hearing deferment

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday turned down a request of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) to defer the hearing of its private complaint against Model Town killing incident till a decision of the Lahore High Court on a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to reinvestigate the matter.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the petitions by the accused persons against the JIT were pending for several years before the Lahore High Court (LHC). He said the JIT was formed to investigate the incident afresh.

Therefore, he said, the trial proceedings on the private complaint should be deferred till a fresh inquiry report by the JIT.

